Over 400 racers braved the cold and rainy weather Saturday to help raise money for a local athlete in need.
For the ninth year, the Frozen 4-mile run raised funds for an athlete battling disease and this year’s recipient was Colton Erwin, a senior at Metcalfe County High School. Erwin, 18, was diagnosed with embryonal carcinoma on Oct. 7.
“I’m very grateful for all of these people doing it,” Erwin said as he watched racers cross the finish line. “It really shows how much people care and how much good we can do in the world.”
Erwin began chemotherapy Nov. 13.
“I’d say it’s been a climb,” Erwin said. “Throughout the treatment, it has gotten better. I’ve been better at handling it and I think I’ve been taking it like a champ.
“All the proceeds help with the bills and everything else,” Erwin said. “My parents had to take time from work and we really appreciate the support.”
Supporting Erwin was fellow Metcalfe County athlete and 2019’s Frozen 4 recipient McKinley Crain who participated in the 2-mile walk portion of the event.
“This is such a good cause,” she said. “I like to come back and see everyone that came back to support someone from Metcalfe County who is going through this.”
Crain was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2016, which is a cancer in the bones.
“I was diagnosed when I was 13, but I’ve been in remission for two years now,” she said. “Last year’s money definitely helped with trips to the doctor and things like that.”
One runner set the course record this year.
Aaron Osborne finished the 4-mile run in 22:22, adding that this is his fourth time running this race and the third time being the champion.
“It feels pretty good,” he said. “It is only my second week back at running. I won the national half-marathon in November, so this is a little bit of a slower race, but still for a great cause.”
Osborne’s training schedule runs seven days a week.
“I usually (run) 8 to 10 miles a day,” he said. “I do two hard workouts and one long run that’s about 14 to 18 miles.
“Ninety percent of the races I run are for charity,” Osborne said. “I like to give back to a good cause and it is nice to be able to come out and put on a show for people and run fast.”
Race organizer Lilly Riherd said the turnout expectations were surpassed.
“We were aiming for 300 but we got 401,” she said. “It shows what we’re doing. The people are used to coming out and running in the cold and doing this.
“God is good,” Riherd said talking about the threat of inclement weather. “At one point it said it might snow, but people come out regardless.”
As for how much money was actually raised, the total will not be ready for another couple of weeks, Riherd said.
