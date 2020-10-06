The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s 21st annual Great Teddy Bear Run will start Saturday and end Oct. 17 at Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green.
The event is a call for motorcyclists to go on rides throughout the city with a teddy bear strapped to their bikes.
The center is also asking for $25 contributions from riders.
Usually hosted in April, the event was pushed back because of COVID-19 concerns and will now be a weeklong event to prevent any large gatherings in the area.
“We are encouraging people to either participate on their own throughout the week or at a scheduled time Oct. 17,” center Director Jennifer Bryant said. “We do expect some people to show up to Harley-Davidson on Oct. 17, but we are trying to limit the size of that crowd as much as possible. Last year, we had over 500 cyclists come and raise awareness. We hope we can still see those numbers spread out over the week.”
After their rides, cyclists will drop off their teddy bears at one of four designated locations: Harley-Davidson Bowling Green, Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Lost River Cave and the National Corvette Museum.
The bears will be given to children who have taken medical exams after coming forward with stories of sexual abuse.
Participants who do not chose to ride throughout the week are free to schedule a time to ride Oct. 17 anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bryant said the pandemic has caused a recent uptick in cases. Last year, the center saw a total of 879 children.
“This pandemic has caused what is a perfect storm for abuse,” Bryant said. “The increased isolation and stress families are under is not helping, and many of these kids aren’t able to come forward and tell outside people about their abuse.”
A silent auction will be held online throughout the week. Proceeds will go to the center.
– To participate in the event, register at https://give.classy.org/GTBR2020 and follow the instructions to sign up for a dropoff time if you plan to come to Harley-Davidson on Oct. 17.
