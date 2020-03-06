The Builders Association of South Central Kentucky is bringing its annual Home Expo back to Bowling Green’s Sloan Convention Center this weekend at 1021 Wilkinson Trace.
The expo hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10.
The expo will feature innovative products, new ideas and great advice, said Anita Napier, the association’s chief executive.
“People that come here display products and services for the home,” she said. “It can be builders who can do new construction or remodeling, but it is also a variety of all these other services and products.”
Businesses will have products on display, Napier said.
“Mike Ferguson, a co-sponsor, does bath, kitchen and lighting products,” she said. “They do displays and so as you look around you will see the materials and be able to touch them instead of browsing online wondering. We have about 120 booths sold this year, so we are sold out, which is great news for the public. We also partnered with nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity and others, and it is a way for them to get a little bit of publicity.
“Bowling Green Fireplace and Grill will be here. We have people that do cabinets,” she said. “If you can name it or see it in your home, someone will be here displaying it. The good news is that you get to talk to these people and ask what you should do when it comes to your projects. A lot of people bring plans to the builders and ask them questions.”
Napier said the expo also allows the association to connect with the public and attract membership.
“A lot of builder’s associations do these shows because they know it is a good way to let people know what it is that we do,” she said. “We don’t just work on behalf of those in the industry, we work to protect the consumers as well.”
