...Patchy Dense Fog Possible For Some Overnight... Recent heavy rainfall in spots combining with clearing skies and calm winds will result in patchy dense fog formation overnight. This will be most likely in river valleys and especially in areas that saw heavy rainfall Wednesday evening. Be prepared for reduced visibilities below a half mile overnight and for the first part of the Thursday morning commute. ...Heat Index Values from 100 to 105 Degrees Thursday... Temperatures in the low to mid 90s combined with a muggy feel will push heat index values over 100 degrees for a period Thursday afternoon in many areas. The heat index could approach 105 for a brief period in southwest Indiana and the urban areas around Louisville. Take extra precautions to prevent heat stress if you work outside or engage in strenuous outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Never leave children or pets unattended in a parked vehicle.