Advertised as America’s only cave, hike and bike triathlon, the sixth annual Friends of Mammoth Cave “Mammoth-on” will return next month after last year’s COVID-19 pause.
Registration is now open for the Sept. 19 event at Mammoth Cave National Park.
Participants will walk underground to complete the two-mile, 580-step Historic Tour route inside Mammoth Cave, hike two miles on a woodland surface trail and bike some or all of the 18-mile ride to Park City and back along the Mammoth Cave Railroad Bike and Hike Trail.
Friends of Mammoth Cave Executive Director Rick DuBose said all proceeds from the race will go back to the local nonprofit that helps fund many of the park’s programs like teacher workshops and virtual classroom presentations to students across the country.
“Our main focus is to get people engaged with the environment,” DuBose said. “The park has been very supportive of our efforts. We wanted an event that was not competitive but got people outdoors and active. It’s technically a triathlon, but it can be as grueling as each participant wants it to be.”
He also said this year they have added medals and canvas bags for each participant in addition to a T-shirt and a coupon for a scoop of ice cream from the grill at the lodge.
The race was the idea of Colleen Olson and lives on in her memory. Olson was a Mammoth Cave park ranger instrumental in the planning of the annual event. She passed away a few years ago.
Friends of Mammoth Cave currently has a fund named in her honor where the proceeds will be placed.
She envisioned the Mammoth-on to be a day of fun and outdoor exercise and as a fundraising event for the nonprofit DuBose now oversees.
“Participants will see the unique environment of the cave and the beautiful environment of the trails through the park,” he said. “You will walk by water in the process. It’s a very scenic route. It offers a lot to anyone who likes the outdoors or who likes to bike.”
DuBose added those taking part in the triathlon can choose to partake in any of its three legs. Usually, the event draws around 60 people per year. DuBose said he wants to see that number rise this year.
“I’d like to see up in the 70s in participation,” he said. “We just want it to grow. We want people to come and be a part of this. It’s growing larger every year, and this is a fun family-friendly event that is meant to encourage outdoor activity without being a competition.”
Participants are limited in capacity this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but walk-ups are welcomed.
The best way to register is by visiting active.com and searching for “Mammoth-on.” DuBose said preregistering is highly recommended.
A direct link is also available on the FOMC website. Event officials will provide rest stops and water stations along the triathlon’s route. Volunteers, financial or in-kind donations are also always appreciated.
“We thank our presenting sponsor, English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley Attorneys at Law and our other supporters including Houchens IGA, Blue Cotton, Soul Gaze Photography, The Lodge at Mammoth Cave, Mammoth Cave National Park and the Bowling Green League of Cyclists. We look forward to the day and are excited about being back,” DuBose said.
The rate for individuals over 12 years of age is $30 while groups are $45 for up to a family of four. Larger groups are also welcome. Mammoth-on participants will need to meet at the parking lot for the Lodge at Mammoth Cave to check in at 7:30 a.m the day of the event.