Stadium Park Plaza will be the central location for the annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve set for Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
“This is a big free event we put on for the community,” said David Pinchuk, vice president of Stadium Park Plaza. “It is outdoors at the plaza and we have a tent out there and there’s bands that will play, and fireworks will go off at midnight at" Bowling Green Ballpark.
Pinchuk said the Southern Kentucky Ice Rink also will be open, where food will be sold. Inside 6-4-3 Sports Bar + Grill, a DJ will provide music as well, according to Pinchuk.
“We average 1,000 to 1,500 people depending on the weather,” Pinchuk said.
Musical performers include rising local rock bands Dan Luke and The Raid and Kiss Kiss Bang.
Dan Luke and The Raid's debut album, “Out Of The Blue,” is described as a “coming-of-age crisis,” according to frontman Daniel Shultz, the younger brother of Cage the Elephant founders Matt and Brad Shultz. “It’s about being in that space in your 20s where you’re trying … (to) figure things out in life. We don’t want our music to have a time stamp.”
Kiss Kiss Bang, meanwhile, draws inspiration from bands such as Aerosmith and Motley Crue and has shared stages with national acts.
Other performances include the local rock duo Black Gold, made up of Vincent Langdon and Beau Kelley, as well as Nashville native Justin Kalk, who was inspired by artists such as Duke Ellington, Jimi Hendrix and B.B. King, and produces a blend of electronic and rock music.
– For more information, visit www.643sportsbarandgrill.com/music-calendar.
