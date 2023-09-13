Since 1976, the Builders Association of South Central Kentucky has been hosting its annual Parade of Homes.
This year’s tour, which features 12 homes ranging from 1,700-8,000-square feet, is Thursday through Sunday.
Anita Napier, the association’s chief executive officer, said the self-guided tour is always unique because the newest home trends are featured.
One trend that is becoming more popular is homes offering single-level living, she said, adding that stairs are not always the best option for many prospective homeowners.
“We’ve essentially got two crowds,” she said. “The ones that already have their homes and want new design ideas or even one idea to spruce up their home, and then there are the people looking for new construction and remodeling ideas.”
Guests can also find inspiration on how to furnish their homes, with many of the homes being staged by Bowling Green Home Furnishings.
And since the tour is self-guided, Napier said that gives people the chance to go at their own pace.
She said one advantage of the tour taking place over four days is that tour guests have the option to work it around their schedule of other weekend activities.
“When we first started the tour back in 1976, we were a smaller town with not as much going on during the weekends,” she said. “Now, there’s so many events and activities to choose from. People can still go to the tour, squeeze in another activity and go back to the Parade of Homes on another day.”
One important aspect of the tour is that guests will also have the chance to speak to professionals in the industry.
“It is so important that people vet who they are hiring and make sure they are licensed,” she said. “Since the storms, it seems that a lot more people who aren’t licensed are making pie in the sky promises.”
She said the tour is also a great way for people to gain an understanding of how much hard work goes into building not just the homes on the tour, but any home.
“Most don’t know how many people it takes to build a house and the benefits that go along with the construction of each home,” she said. “The tour can give them a sense of that and an appreciation of what goes into each new home.”
An exciting addition that Napier said will take place during the tour is tethered balloon rides at The Summit, sponsored by RE/MAX, weather permitting and as time allows.
“It’s something fun to throw in,” she said. “It’s great for older teens who might be getting bored.”
Proceeds from the tour go to assist with costs and to a local charity, which Napier said has not yet been named.
“We have a couple we are looking at, but we have not made a decision which one,” she said.
Napier said anyone wanting to go on the tour can get a copy of the Parade of Homes magazine, which gives a description of each home, a map with directions and other information. The magazine can be picked up or accessed online at bascky.com.
Tickets are $10, but children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
Tickets can be purchased at bascky.com, at the Builders Association office at 859 Lovers Lane or at each home on the tour.