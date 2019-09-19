he Builders Association of South Central Kentucky’s annual Parade of Homes will feature 10 homes on display Thursday through Sunday.
Started in 1976, the self-guided tour will feature homes that “embody some of the best new construction our area has to offer,” according to a news release from the Builders Association.
The Parade of Homes gives people an opportunity to gather inspiration for their own homes by touring the newest, innovative houses in southcentral Kentucky.
“Each year, there’s always some unique designs and trends depending on what’s hot. This year, we have a lake home that has all kinds of amenities and we also have a modern rustic home,” said Anita Napier, chief executive of the Builders Association.
The event allows people looking to remodel or build their homes to get in contact with the builders and contractors.
The homes on display this year range from a 6,654-square-foot custom home in Fountain Trace subdivision to a 2,680-square-foot spec home in McCoy Place as well as the 8,500- square-foot custom lake home at South Fork Bay subdivision in Scottsville. Details and directions on all the homes on display are available at the Builders Association website at www.bascky.com.
“Some people come out because they get to meet and talk to builders and subcontractors and see if their personality gets along with them,” Napier said.
Each year, a portion of proceeds from the event go toward a nonprofit organization in the community. Realtors Hope for Homeless, a nonprofit that works toward feeding the needy in the community, will receive this year’s donation.
The parade runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 and children under 12 get in free. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event at one of the featured homes or in advance at the Builders Association office at 859 Lovers Lane. Tickets include four-day access into all the homes and a Parade Magazine, which includes information on the homes.
