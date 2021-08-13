Nearly 400 children will participate in the ninth annual Scotty’s Pound the Pavement races Saturday hosted by Kentucky Kids on the Block.
The event will ring in the new school year by featuring three races (1/2K, 2K, 3K) at Kereiakes Park in Bowling Green for students 14 years old or younger.
The first races will begin at 8 a.m., and they are free for all participants. The male and female winners from each of the three runs will receive trophies, and every child in each race will be given a “finishers” medal.
Kentucky Kids on the Block Executive Director Ashley Reynolds said the annual races are free so there aren’t any socioeconomic barriers preventing children from participating.
“We wanted to provide a free community event that would encourage kids to have healthy habits at a young age,” Reynolds said. “We are just trying to do anything we can to make sure we teach those healthy habits. Any topic we need to address to keep kids safer and healthier is our mission. Free kids’ runs falls in line with our mission.”
The event is paid for by sponsorships such as Scotty’s Contracting and Stone, Reynolds said. She said any additional funding goes to supporting the organization’s programs.
Reynolds said since January, Kids on the Block has presented puppet shows to nearly 15,000 children across 36 counties.
Last year, the event was held at the National Corvette Museum, and she said there was much lower participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With cases skyrocketing in Kentucky, Reynolds said the organization feels confident all of the kids will be safe Saturday with races being held outside.
She said participants will be socially distanced, and children will also not be discouraged from wearing masks.
Parents are encouraged to register their kids beforehand at kykob.org/events/ scottys-pound-the-pavement/.
Race day registration starts at 6:30 a.m., and the first 400 kids at the event will receive a free T-shirt.