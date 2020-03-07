The 24th annual Run and Walk for Children will be March 28 at Warren County's Ephram White Park.
All proceeds will go toward the Family Enrichment Center, a nonprofit that serves children and families in the region.
Packet pickup will be March 27 at the Ephram White Gymnasium on Mount Olivet Road, a news release said.
Race day includes four events:
• The half-marathon is $55 and starts at 8 a.m.
• The 5K run is $35 and begins at 8:05 a.m.
• The 5K fun walk is $35 and begins at 8:05 a.m.
• The Kids' 1-mile run is $10 and starts at 8:30 a.m.
Groups of three or more may receive a 10 percent discount on race entry, the news release said.
“Last year’s event included over 1,000 participants and volunteers from six states in addition to Kentucky,” the release said. “The Family Enrichment Center was able to raise over $50,000 thanks to sponsors like German American Bank, Kroger and Bluegrass Cellular.
“Event participants receive a long-sleeve T-shirt and a breakfast reception,” the release said. “Awards will be given in each age division for both the half-marathon and 5K run. Families, businesses, organizations and church groups are encouraged to participate in the event together.”
The Family Enrichment Center was founded in 1977 by “a small group of concerned citizens who wanted to raise community awareness and prevent child abuse," the release said. The center now includes parenting classes, adoption resource programs, supervised visitation services and a child care center.
– To register for the race, visit www.RunWalkKy.com or call 270-781-6714.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.