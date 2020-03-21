The coronavirus pandemic has created a wave of cancellations of special events and thrown daily operations of many businesses into upheaval, but the nonprofit Family Enrichment Center is adapting, changing the format of its biggest fundraiser.
The 24th annual Run and Walk for Children was set to take place March 28 at Ephram White Park, but because of mandated restrictions on public gatherings during the pandemic, the event will be conducted virtually.
Nickie Jones, executive director for the Family Enrichment Center, said registration for the benefit will remain open until 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and registrants are welcome to run, walk, bike or hike on their own time at their chosen distance.
The funds generated from the benefit support the Bowling Green agency’s Wee Care Childcare Center, which provides early education and affordable child care for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years.
“This is another way to support the Family Enrichment Center and it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Jones said. “This helps keep the program running so that parents’ fees are kept lower.”
With Gov. Andy Beshear directing child care centers statewide to close in an effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak, Jones said the Family Enrichment Center is looking to provide its services in modified ways, such as virtual training for prospective foster and adoptive families and home visits supervised through FaceTime and other apps.
Health experts are encouraging people to avoid gatherings and to exercise social distancing, but there are no other restrictions preventing people from venturing outside. Jones hopes people will be encouraged to get out and get moving.
Participants will still receive a T-shirt and finisher’s medal.
“It is still so very important for people to continue to register,” Jones said. “We’ve gotten support from sponsors early on, and we still want people to register for our run/walk because it’s revenue for our nonprofit. We’ll be back up, it’s just a matter of when.”
