Heleigh McCrory (from left) and her children, 2-year-old Lizzy Parsons and 10-year-old Jayden Ryan, form a convoy of carts as they shop for clothes during the annual Shop with a Cop event on Aug. 2, 2023.
Heleigh McCrory (from left) and her children, 2-year-old Lizzy Parsons and 10-year-old Jayden Ryan, form a convoy of carts as they shop for clothes during the annual Shop with a Cop event on Aug. 2, 2023.
If a child walked out of a store with an item they didn’t pay for, you would expect a police officer to put a stop to it.
But local officers stood and watched with smiles Wednesday as 41 kids did just that – for a good cause, of course.
Bowling Green’s Fraternal Order of Police, led by President Robert Perry, funded the annual “Shop with a Cop” event at Meijer to provide supplies to students preparing for school. The event has been held for nearly two decades.
“This is a great way (for kids) to see the police on a good day, a positive interaction with law enforcement,” Perry said. “Then the hope is that in the future if something bad happens, if that kid needs help, they'll come to us, they'll realize that we're here to help.”
It's also a chance for students to focus on learning at school, Perry said, rather than what others kids have that they don't.
Perry said every officer in attendance, around 10 in total, was there by choice. Officers joined the kids in walking the store, providing style advice and jokes as needed.
The FOP raised $4,100 for the event, enough to give each family $100 to spend how they pleased. Each child was chosen by a city or county family resource coordinator to attend.
April Secore and her kids Lydia, 8, Joseph, 10, and Langston, 14, had heard of the event in the past and thought it would be a good chance to get ahead of the school year.
Their focus was shoes and clothes, which April said adds up quickly when you’re buying for three kids. Even when split between three kids, she said the event is a huge help.
Erica Dowdy, family resource coordinator at Dishman-McGinnis Elementary, wandered the store with a handful of kids she had picked herself. Dowdy said most of the students at the school qualify for free lunches, so $100 goes a long way in preparing for school.
“The families that I chose are people that I knew needed it, and I told them all when we got here not to worry about school supplies, I can take care of that in-house at school,” Dowdy said. “Focus on necessities – clothes, shoes, socks, underwear, that kind of thing.”
Kawsar Popalzai, an 8-year-old student at Dishman-McGinnis, jumped with joy through the aisles as she picked out her things – sparkly shoes, a blue backpack, clothes she’ll soon grow out of.
“She got two full outfits, a pair of shoes, socks, and she wanted a backpack, so she got a new backpack and a water bottle to go with them,” Dowdy said. “She's thrilled – like, loving it.”
Follow education reporter and RFA journalist Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com.