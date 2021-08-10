The Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department has hosted an ice cream supper and cake walk fundraiser since 1963, and this year will be no different.
Woodburn Park will once again be the site of the event at 6 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds will go to the fire department.
Chaney’s Dairy Barn will provide ice cream, and there will be food trucks, attractions for children, live music and a raffle for a Sig Sauer P365X 9 mm pistol.
Art Mulwitz, Woodburn VFD press secretary, said this year’s proceeds will go toward upgrading the department’s radios.
“It’s going to be a giant step forward for public safety,” Mulwitz said. “There are more than 10,000 residents who live in our service area that includes homes, farms, subdivisions and businesses plus four schools within approximately 50 square miles.”
Mulwitz said donated cakes and baked goods are still needed for the cake walk. They can be delivered to the ballpark, Station 1 at 900 Woodburn Allen Springs Road or Station 2 at 7055 Nashville Road.
The Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department was started in 1962. The annual ice cream supper was started the next year.
The department currently consists of 18 volunteer firefighters led by Chief Bob Skipper and is governed by a board of nine service-area residents. The fire department’s budget is supported by a $50-per-household tax assessment.
Mulwitz said most of the firefighters will be at the fundraiser.
– For more information on how to help, call 270-529-2301 or email woodburn fire@woodburnfire.org.
