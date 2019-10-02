Another day of record-setting heat is expected across all of southcentral Kentucky on Wednesday. Gusty southerly winds will coincide with mostly sunny skies, taking afternoon highs to right around 100. Thursday will be strikingly similar, just a few degrees cooler, before a moisture-starved cold front finally brings relief Thursday night into Friday. High temperatures should be 15-20 cooler than Wednesday, hitting the low 80s. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 99˚/Low 67˚ Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 96˚/Low 68˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 80˚/Low 57˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 85˚/Low 51˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 82˚/Low 61˚ Scattered Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.