As construction work is about to start on a Shive Lane widening project that will include building a roundabout, plans are also taking shape for a second roundabout where Shive Lane meets Middle Bridge Road.
Bowling Green city commissioners approved Tuesday a $1.5 million bid from Scotty’s Contracting and Stone of Bowling Green for phase one of a project that will widen Shive Lane between Scottsville Road and Ken Bale Boulevard from two lanes to three. The project includes building a roundabout at the Shive Lane and Ken Bale intersection. A sidewalk will also be built on the north side of Shive Lane.
The project aims to increase traffic capacity on the short but often congested stretch of road, city Public Works Director Greg Meredith said. The roundabout aims to help move cars at the intersection, which is currently regulated with one stop sign.
“When there are a lot of people turning left, it impedes traffic,” Meredith said. “Traffic backs up to Scottsville Road.”
The project is slated to get started in a few weeks, with completion expected next summer.
Crews will aim to keep the road open as much as possible during construction, Meredith said, but “there may be some closures with the roundabout work.”
Even though that work is yet to get underway, planning for phase two of the project has already started. Officials have determined that another roundabout will be the best way to ease congestion at the intersection of Shive Lane and Middle Bridge Road.
Commissioners also approved Tuesday an $82,390 bid from Arnold Consulting Engineering Services of Bowling Green to design phase two of the Shive Lane project. Shive Lane will be widened from two lanes to three between Ken Bale Boulevard and Middle Bridge Road with a roundabout at the Shive Lane/Middle Bridge Road intersection.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the Shive Lane improvements are “a key project” to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. With phase two, “the design is key.”
The current Shive Lane/Middle Bridge Road “T” intersection is regulated by three stop signs.
The new intersection will feature a roundabout north of the current intersection on land that partly extends into what is currently a field.
Moving the intersection slightly to the north will lessen the slight grade of the current intersection.
“Roundabouts work best when they are not on a grade,” Meredith said.
The project also calls for a multiuse path to be built on Shive like the one that was installed during the recent Smallhouse Road widening project.
Once construction starts on phase two, it is expected to last about a year, Meredith said.
Extending Shive Lane past Middle Bridge Road to Lovers Lane opposite Searcy Way has been an idea discussed for a decade, but neither the state nor the city has current plans for that project.
The state has erected a traffic signal at the Lovers Lane intersection with Middle Bridge Road. If a Shive Lane extension were to be built, the signal would likely be moved to the new intersection with Lovers Lane, Meredith said.
