With graphic signs and conversations with passersby, anti-abortion activists hoped to persuade students at Western Kentucky University on Wednesday.
The displays stood in sharp contrast with the quiet one-on-one talks that sprang up around WKU’s Centennial Mall late Wednesday morning. The demonstrators didn’t carry megaphones or stop students passing by, instead inviting students to share their thoughts on the issue.
“The last school we were at, there were protesters … At this school, we haven’t had any protesters so far. We’ve had some good conversations with people and mostly people have been very respectful on this campus,” said Lexie Hall, a representative of Created Equal, a group founded and currently led by anti-abortion activist Mark Harrington.
“This campus is pretty respectful,” Hall said, referring to several dialogues that were taking place around WKU’s Centennial Mall on the cloudy spring day. “We’re just having civil dialogue, which is what we’re asking for.”
Responding to criticism about the displays, which depicted aborted fetuses, Hall said: “I think we need to expose the injustice that’s taking place behind closed doors.”
“We’re showing this is not ‘healthcare’. These are innocent baby girls and baby boys that have been decapitated and disemboweled and dismembered through abortion. That needs to be seen,” Hall said.
Hall said the tactic is in the same vein as one used by the mother of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American boy who was brutally tortured and lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of flirting with a White woman.
After Till’s body was recovered and returned to Chicago, his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral. The horrifying images, first published in Jet magazine, forced the broader American public to reckon with the ugly brutality of racism.
Even as abortion debates continue to roil activists on both sides in states across the country, public opinion data shows that most Americans would like to see it remain legal.
In its most recent survey on the question, the Pew Research Center polled 4,175 adults in 2019, finding that there’s little support for overturning the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, Roe V. Wade.
The Pew Research Center found that a majority of Americans (61%) continue to say that abortion should be legal in all (27%) or most (34%) cases. A smaller share of the public (38%) says abortion should be illegal in all (12%) or most cases (26%).
WKU junior Sean Dillon, who identified as pro-choice on the abortion question, said he thought the activists’ signs were going “a little too far,” but he appreciated "that they’re doing it respectfully.”
