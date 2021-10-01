Tensions roiled Thursday during a Warren County Board of Education meeting, where parents showed up to bicker with board members for continuing universal masking — despite evidence the policy has helped cut cases and quarantines and kept more kids in school.
Kentucky lawmakers successfully struck down a school mask mandate, but ultimately kicked the decision back to local school boards about whether to continue the policy.
Both the Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools opted to continue universal masking. With no coronavirus vaccine currently available to children younger than 12, both boards cited masking as their best option for keeping the virus from shuttering schools.
However, a group of public commenters saw things differently during Thursday’s Warren County Board of Education meeting, which was called to pass a $238 million working budget and other routine business items — not masks.
One woman urged the board to lift universal masking and “stand up to the pressure of medical tyranny and overreach.”
One man supported installing cameras in classrooms to deter teachers from veering from the established curriculum and indoctrinating students, even though by his own words he was “citing no specific cases in Warren County.”
Another woman asked board members if they had “looked up Satanic rituals,” and she referenced the “Great Awakening,” a concept promoted by the fringe conspiracy theory Q-Anon. The woman warned of initiations into a “new global world order,” and she ended her remarks by yelling about “adrenochrome” — an imaginary, life-extending psychedelic that the conspiracy theory claims society’s elites harvest from terrified children.
At times, the meeting grew heated, with testy exchanges erupting between board members and those in attendance.
After one public commenter accused the board of not properly advertising the meeting during which it voted to continue universal masking in its schools, Board Chairman Kerry Young explained that a notice was publicly advertised, including in the Daily News.
Young also pointed out that state lawmakers effectively required the decision to be made five working days after passing a bill that rendered a statewide school mask mandate null and void.
At this, a woman in the audience repeatedly chanted “Liar!” Young then firmly told those in attendance they would be removed if they continued to disrupt the meeting, though several in the audience carried on regardless at several points throughout the meeting.
At another point in the meeting, a woman asked about a personnel issue involving a coach. Young briefly interjected to say that the district does not comment on personnel issues as a matter of policy, then allowed the woman to finish out her allotted time.
Later in the meeting, as board members delivered their own comments, the same woman interrupted board member Amy Duvall, prompting another clamorous exchange as Young tried to quiet the disruption and restore decorum.
“This year has not been easy,” Duvall said, adding that’s she’s hopeful school will return to normal as quickly as possible so her son can take the ACT without having to wear a mask.
Several board members tried to level with those angry about the decision to prolong universal masking in schools.
Board member Lloyd Wiliford said he understood attendees’ frustrations, but added the board wasn’t “cowing” to any particular opinion and has tried to do what’s best for students.
“These are parents too up here on this board,” he said.
Board member Garry Chaffin thanked school staff for their sacrifices over the course of the pandemic, acknowledging how hard employees have had to work to keep schools open.
“Everybody that’s involved with Warren County Public Schools, it has been a heroic effort,” Chaffin said. “We’ve lost bus drivers to Covid this year. We’ve lost cafeteria workers to Covid this year, and many more. You know, this has been very difficult, but you out there that have made this possible to keep us going day-to-day — your efforts have not gone unnoticed.”