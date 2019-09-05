The 55th annual Antiques Show and Sale sponsored by the Alpha Theta chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority will be in Sloan Convention Center Ballroom D.
The event is a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital as well as 14 local nonprofits such as Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Kids on the Block and the Salvation Army.
Event chairwoman Romanza Johnson said the show will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. She said 30 dealers from four states will have antiques and collectibles for sale.
The admission price of $5 covers both days.
This is the first year the antique show and sale has been held at the convention center. Started at Bowling Green High School, it had been held in recent years at the Knights of Columbus Hall or at the National Corvette Museum.
Johnson said the event raises $2,000 to $4,000 each year for the nonprofits.
This year’s event will have booths selling furniture, jewelry, linens, silver, crystal and various other items, according to Johnson.
“There will be a lot of jewelry,” she said. “A lot of times there will be old tools and equipment. We try to have something for everybody.”
– For more information about the event, call Johnson at 270-991-3401.
