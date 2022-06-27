Kentucky recently broke a particularly distressing streak. From 2017-2019, the state ranked highest nationally in the percentage of child victims of abuse and neglect, reaching a peak of 23.6 victims per 1,000 children in 2018, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports.
The 2020 report lists Kentucky down several spots at No. 5, but due to the “double whammy” of the pandemic, regional nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Kentucky is in as much need of volunteers as ever, said Steve Jones, advocate development specialist.
CASA is a nonprofit organization working to turn children’s lives around by recruiting, training and helping committed volunteers act as advocates for victims in court and foster care settings. The local chapter serves Barren, Hart, Metcalfe and Warren counties.
There’s no definitive explanation for Kentucky’s dismal track record, but generally, high poverty and low education levels correlate with higher rates of child neglect and abuse, Jones said.
Kentucky had the third-highest poverty rate in 2020 and was ranked the sixth-least educated state in 2022.
“The state in general has historically neglected this as an issue,” Jones said.
Since 2020, there has been a huge influx of cases as children are spending more time isolated in potentially dangerous situations. Simultaneously, there has been an increased rate of volunteer departures due to increased pandemic-induced health and life stressors.
As part of their duties, CASA volunteers, or advocates, regularly meet with their assigned child and other members of the child’s team, like therapists, doctors, social workers and foster parents.
They focus on one case at a time, giving them an ability to singularly focus on the child’s needs and make recommendations on their behalf in and out of court. As objective observers, they also write reports to judges.
Now, CASA desperately needs help.
Jones said CASA of South Central Kentucky currently has about 90 volunteers but would need 200 more just to serve all the children on its waiting list. That doesn’t include all victims of neglect and abuse in the region – just the ones that the county judges have referred to CASA.
In August, CASA hopes to fill some of this need with a series of four eight-hour training sessions for new volunteers. Anyone interested in becoming an advocate should apply by July 22 at www.casaofsck.org/volunteer.
Advocates do not need any prior training or experience in the court system or social work. The only necessity – besides being over 21, able to pass a background check, not currently living in a foster home and not being connected to an open Cabinet of Health and Family Services case – is a willingness to help children, Jones said.
“Judges want an outside, impartial look,” he said. “In some ways, having no background is just as helpful.”
The training sessions will be divided into eight sessions, two per day, covering topics including how the court system works, how to communicate effectively with children who have experienced trauma and how to write court reports for the judges in the case.
CASA is open to all but is particularly interested in recruiting a more diverse swath of volunteers. Right now, there are only six male volunteers, and CASA has to use an interpreter to get past language barriers. Jones said CASA would love to change that, so that each child could have an advocate with whom they can best connect and feel most comfortable.
Paula Haddock attended CASA training last July and has since worked on two cases. She said that prior to CASA, she only had experience in human relations, but felt compelled to join after hearing some of the stories of her friends and family in law enforcement and social services.
“I was surprised at the need,” Haddock said.
The training gave Haddock all the preparation she needed. The experience has shown her how important every member of a child’s team is in achieving a positive outcome, she said. And when the caseloads of the other team members get heavy, she’s been able to step in to ensure that none of the child’s needs are being missed.
Haddock might suggest an additional therapy session or resources for foster parents, for example, based on her observations.
“It’s just a second set of eyes for the court to have,” Haddock said. “It does open your eyes to some of the situations going on in our community that we aren’t aware of.”
Jones said that the biggest obstacle in recruitment is the reluctance to commit so much time to a child whose case could last years. But the commitment is crucial, he said. As attorneys, therapists and foster home situations change, CASA should be the one sure constant, he said.
If you are a good listener, have empathy and can be objective, you’re set, Haddock said.
“Really, anyone can do it,” she said.
– To apply for CASA trainings from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 in Glasgow, apply at www.casaofsck.org/volunteer.