LOUISVILLE (AP) – Rand Paul was a political outsider more than a decade ago when the renegade Republican rode a conservative tea party wave right past the GOP establishment in Kentucky, bringing his libertarian-leaning brand to the U.S. Senate.
But as Paul seeks a third Senate term against financially overmatched Democrat Charles Booker in the November midterm election, the senator still relishes his willingness to stand alone as he promotes his vision of limited government and restraint in foreign policy.
“The easy way out is to vote yes,” Paul said in an interview during a recent Kentucky campaign stop at a fish fry in Garrard County, a rural GOP stronghold. “It’s a little more of a challenge to explain why we’re spending too much money.”
Paul’s unconventional approach is in many ways a new model of governing, one that has boosted his political profile by rejecting and even shutting down Washington’s normal workings. It’s a style that at times frustrates Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle.
“I’ve never really seen things in terms of party,” Paul said. “I see things in terms of right and wrong.”
Despite 12 years in office, the senator doesn’t brag about bringing federal funding to Kentucky, which struggles with pockets of deep poverty. In fact, he opposed some policies and domestic spending for philosophical reasons, even when that could impact Kentuckians directly.
His critics point to a career they say is long on grandstanding and light on accomplishments.
“Rand Paul is a contrarian and nothing is going to change that,” said Booker, the progressive Democrat seeking the upset in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992.
Booker said Paul has a penchant for political and legislative “chaos” motivated by his desire for the limelight, particularly in conservative media outlets. Such appearances raise the senator’s profile, and with it the funding for his campaigns.
One of Paul’s priorities – reducing federal spending and debt – shows the limits of his singular style.
Paul has consistently presented spending blueprints he touts as road maps to a balanced federal budget. However, his attempts failed by wide margins, opposed by Republicans and Democrats alike.