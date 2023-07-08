Apartment complex planned near Corvette museum

Plans for a 248-unit apartment complex near the National Corvette Museum won approval Thursday from the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County and will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.

 Submitted

Blake Richey and Emily Booth have achieved success with their The Southern apartment community along Nashville Road in southern Warren County. Now they aim to replicate that success with a similar development a little farther north.

