The plan for the downtown parking garage always included apartments being built on the College Street side of the structure.
Those plans are finally taking concrete shape as the unfinished portion of Stadium Park Plaza – the development that wraps around the parking garage – is slated to see the construction of about 80 apartments.
Needed easements and agreements for the project were approved Friday during a special meeting of the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority, which oversees the garage as part of the downtown Tax Increment Financing district.
A group of developers headed by Mike Vitale and Steve Sutton – who have built other downtown apartments in recent years – recently closed on financing for the project, according to authority attorney Scott Bachert.
The easements and agreements approved Friday include allowing access from the apartments into the parking garage, use of elevators and having some parking spots in the 855-car garage be designated for apartment renters.
The plans will be “nothing that will interfere with the use of the parking garage by the public,” Bachert said.
Authority Chairman Doug Gorman said the development “is a big-time project finally coming to fruition.”
The free parking garage opened in 2013 with the surrounding mixed-use Stadium Park Plaza opening a year later. While plans were for the remaining portions of the development to feature apartments or condominiums eventually, those plans repeatedly stalled.
The easements and agreements approved by the authority must also be approved by Warren Fiscal Court.
Vitale’s and Sutton’s development group has recently constructed the Vue and Lenox Place apartment complexes downtown, with another apartment project underway at Chestnut Street and Seventh Avenue.