CINCINNATI – A panel of three federal appeals judges heard arguments Wednesday on whether to uphold Rene Boucher's 30-day sentence for tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green.
Boucher has served the 30-day prison term, which stems from the 2017 assault on the junior senator.
The two were neighbors in the Rivergreen subdivision at the time of the incident.
Boucher pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced last year.
Federal prosecutors sought a 21-month sentence for the retired physician and appealed the 30-day sentence imposed in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
On Wednesday, special prosecutor Bob Wood and Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, argued their positions in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit.
Wood said the 30-day sentence amounted to a "slap on the wrist" and that similar assaults prosecuted in the federal court system involving federal officials netted longer punishments for those convicted.
"The punishment was considerably uncommensurate given the seriousness of the injuries," Wood said at the beginning of his 15-minute oral argument.
Wood noted that Paul sustained multiple rib fractures and contracted pneumonia after the assault that took place on his property.
Responding to a question from Judge Jane Branstetter Stranch about whether he believed the 30-day sentence imposed by Special Judge Marianne Battani was an abuse of her discretion, Wood said that Battani appeared to consider testimony from witnesses who described Boucher's initial arrest on a state misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.
Because Paul is a federal lawmaker entitled to certain protections under federal criminal law, federal sentencing guidelines advising a punishment in the range of 21 months should take precedence, Wood argued.
"(Boucher) clearly knew who his neighbor was," Wood said. "This isn't a case where a judge could say that, while it lacked political motivation, the defendant clearly did not know who he was attacking."
Baker argued that Battani did not act arbitrarily when imposing the 30-day sentence.
During his 15-minute oral argument period, Baker likened the assault to any of a number of misdemeanor assault cases that would be heard by a Warren District Court judge.
"I think of this case as a garden variety assault case," Baker said. "This case is much like a lot of what happens in district court ... but it does involve a U.S. Senator, so that's what makes it unique."
Prior court testimony and filings in the case indicate that piles of brush and yard debris stacked on Paul's property near the property line he shared with Boucher were at the root of the incident.
Baker characterized the incident as a "dispute among neighbors."
Senior Judge Eugene Siler Jr. asked Baker whether he believed a sentence or probation would have been reasonable for Boucher, and Baker responded that the decisions of the trial court that originally considered the evidence are entitled to a lot of deference.
Questions from Siler and Judge John Nalbandian pursued a line of inquiry regarding whether enough consideration was given to Paul's injuries when Boucher was sentenced, as opposed to Boucher's professional background and lack of criminal history.
"There are a lot of (first-time offenders) who have a great background," Siler said.
During his response, Baker noted that Paul's injuries did not lead to any overnight hospital stays, the senator returned to work quickly after the assault and he took no pain medications afterward.
"I count Senator Paul as a friend of mine, I don't know if he feels the same way about me anymore," Baker said.
Baker maintained that Battani acted justifiably and gave full consideration to the testimony and evidence presented before her in arriving at the sentence she did for Boucher, which also included a $10,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.
Baker also mentioned a number of federal cases involving white-collar crimes and child pornography allegations in which judges imposed a sentence that deviated downward from advisory sentencing guidelines.
During a four-minute rebuttal period, Wood argued that Battani gave little weight to the senator's injuries and the seriousness of the offense when she sentenced Boucher.
The federal appeals court will issue a ruling at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.