The cost to enroll is $1,200, which covers the cost of books, supplies and a polo shirt.
Stephen Parrott, assistant supervisor at Med Center EMS and a level 2 state instructor, said the course will prepare students for a career with ambulance services.
“By the end of the course, you will able to take the national registry, which will make you a licensed EMT,” he said. “You can work for ambulance services and extend your career to become an advanced EMT or a paramedic and continue in your field with EMS.”
EMT is the basic level, but Parrott said it gets you into the career field.
The class will begin Feb. 16 at the Med Center Health Science Building and will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Parrott said they will take up to 25 students.
The last class that finished in May had a 100% pass rate and all 15 of the students qualified to take the national registry.
Parrott will teach the class, along with Casey McCoy, a critical care paramedic.
He said that Med Center Health EMS is looking to hire and has multiple openings.
Being an instructor allows Parrott to get an idea of who to hire.
“It gives us a feel as instructors and assistant supervisors because we get to be in class with them,” he said. “So we get a good idea of who would be a good fit for us.”
He said the class is open to those who don’t have jobs or those who have jobs and want to change career paths.
“We are really just looking for good people who want to help people,” he said.