Appling retiring after 30 years with contractors board

What started as a convenient post-retirement job turned into a second career for Bob Appling. Now the original executive director of the Bowling Green/Warren County Contractors Licensing Board is ready to give up that “temporary” position after three decades.
Appling, who was hired in 1992 when Johnny Webb was Bowling Green’s mayor and Basil Griffin was in his final months as Warren County judge-executive, will retire at the end of the month.
“It’s just time to let someone else take it over,” said Appling, 84. “I started it and watched it grow, so it’s bittersweet.”
Appling can say he has built the contractors licensing board from the ground up, a task that Webb and Griffin and a newly formed board of directors trusted him with when the city and county created the board to regulate construction activity in order to protect property owners in the city and county.
“When I started, I had a card table and a chair,” Appling said. “I didn’t know anything about it.”
Appling saw the contractors licensing board position as a stable job that would get him off the road after working 35 years as a pipefitter.
It has grown into much more. As Warren County has grown, the contractors licensing board has gone from a one-man operation to a staff of three handling licensing for a growing number of contractors.
“Bob has built it up to what it is today,” said Steve Speakman, a local electrical contractor who was among the original board members overseeing the contractors licensing board. “He led us in the formation of ordinances that keep both contractors and the general public safe.
“When we started, we had a little over 600 licensed contractors. We’re up to more than 3,000 now.”
Appling and his staff keep track of all those contractors, including the transient ones that have come to town after natural disasters like the 1998 hail storm and December’s deadly tornadoes.
“Each year we get a few more contractors,” Appling said. “We had a big jump after the hail storm, with roofers and siding people. We’re still getting new ones coming in from the tornado.”
Appling and his staff play an important role, Speakman said, because they “make transient contractors come in and follow the same rules as the local ones.”
While providing that service is satisfying, Appling may have derived more satisfaction from managing a quasi-government agency that has been self-sustaining.
Other than an original $10,000 loan from the city of Bowling Green to get established, Appling said the board has funded itself through annual licensing fees of $250 for general contractors and $100 for specialty contractors.
A 1956 Auburn High School graduate who served two years in the U.S. Marines, Appling believes the board provides a service both for the general public and the contractors.
“We can help contractors get their money sometimes,” he said. “We get complaints from the public and act on those. A lot of people just want somebody to talk to. It’s almost like being a priest.”
Now someone else will soon be listening to those complaints, but it’s unlikely they’ll have a tenure like Appling’s.
“I told them (in 1992) that I would do it as long as they wanted me,” Appling said. “I didn’t know it would be 30 years.”
Speakman will serve as the board’s interim director until a successor to Appling can be found.
“We’re going to do it right and try to find somebody to give the same quality leadership that Bob has given us,” Speakman said. “He will be hard to replace.”
