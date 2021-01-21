GLASGOW – Mayor Harold Armstrong planned to appoint former city councilwoman Sheri Eubank to the Glasgow Electric Plant Board but has since learned Eubank cannot serve on the utility company’s board of directors.
Eubank’s appointment was presented to the Glasgow City Council on Jan. 11 as a pending appointment notification.
She was not reelected in November for another two-year term on the council.
The city council was scheduled to approve Eubank’s appointment Jan. 25.
“Because of the Little TVA Act, she wouldn’t be able to serve, so we’re already looking for somebody else going down our list,” Armstrong said Tuesday.
The Little TVA Act is a series of state laws providing guidance to electric companies that distribute Tennessee Valley Authority power.
“If you held any public office the past two years, you can’t be appointed. Now that’s not a general prohibition of the statute and I had asked about that to begin with and learned there was not any general prohibitions, and then I had checked our ordinance and I felt like we were OK with our ordinance,” City Attorney Danny Basil said.
He later learned of a prohibition in the Little TVA Act.
“I checked it and sure enough it keeps her from being able to serve. That just means we will have to get somebody else. She can’t serve,” he said.
Language in the city’s ordinance would have kept Eubank from serving on the EPB board if she had previously participated in making decisions relating to the EPB, but she had not, Basil said.
“That’s why I initially thought she would be OK, but that one prohibition is specific to the Little TVA Act and not a general Kentucky law. It’s just for appointment to municipal electric boards that buy from TVA,” he said.
A seat on the EPB board will be vacant in February due to Tag Taylor’s term expiring at the end of January. Taylor had previously served as chairman of the EPB board.
Armstrong said he has spoken to two people about serving on the EPB board, but both have turned him down.
“I am going down the list of people who have volunteered. I will appoint somebody. I wouldn’t care if people called me. Anybody who wants to serve and has not got a preconceived notion about what they want to do and will look at the facts, I will appoint them,” Armstrong said.
He said he hopes to have someone appointed before the EPB board’s February meeting.
