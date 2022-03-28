April 16 is a date that has been highlighted on Dan Cherry’s calendar for half a century, and this year will be no different.
Cherry, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general who served as a fighter pilot in the Vietnam War, earned notoriety on April 16, 1972, by shooting down a North Vietnamese MiG-21.
Thirty-seven years later, on April 16, 2009, the F-4 Phantom Cherry flew in Vietnam was the one plane on display at the grand opening of Bowling Green’s Aviation Heritage Park.
Last week, Cherry announced at a Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce coffee hour that on April 16 of this year the AHP will hold an open house for the aviation museum now under construction.
The event, to be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Cherry’s aerial combat victory and will include a tour of the not-yet-completed museum.
“That date (April 16) has been important for Aviation Heritage Park,” Cherry said during the chamber event at the National Corvette Museum. “We held our groundbreaking and our grand opening on that date, and now we’ll have our first soft opening for the museum.”
Simply having the doors to the museum open makes it an important day for the AHP board of directors, which has been working toward that goal since holding a groundbreaking for the 11,000-square-foot museum in 2018.
Progress has been slow on the $2.5 million structure designed to look like a 1930s-era airplane hangar, but it is enclosed now and Cherry believes an open house and final push for donations can raise the cash needed to complete this mission.
“We have very little debt, and that’s a major victory,” Cherry said. “Our next steps are to finish the interior and the display areas. We’ll do that at a pace that mirrors our fundraising.”
The museum on the grounds of Basil Griffin Park along Three Springs Road got a fundraising boost from the involvement of the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association.
Cherry, one of the original members of that association that goes by the name of “River Rats,” said it has more than 4,000 members nationwide.
“We have developed a relationship with them,” Cherry said. “They have all this memorabilia and nowhere to display it.”
In exchange for having a home for displaying that memorabilia, the River Rats have helped raise funds for the museum. Cherry said the group has raised more than $250,000.
That money will help complete a museum that will house much more than the River Rats collection.
One of the first items planned to be displayed in the museum is a 1930s-era Piper Cub similar to one flown by Glasgow native and aviation pioneer Willa Brown.
Plans call for the Piper Cub to be suspended from the museum’s ceiling as Brown takes her place among the outstanding aviators with southcentral Kentucky ties honored at the park.
Cherry’s F-4 Phantom is one of seven aircraft on static display outdoors.
They honor such notable aviators as former NASA astronaut Terry Wilcutt, Vietnam-era helicopter pilot Ray Nutter, veteran combat pilot Arnie Franklin, longtime presidential helicopter pilot Mac Reynolds and World War II-era military pilots John Magda and Russell Dougherty.
The static display of aircraft honoring those aviators will be expanded once the museum is complete, Cherry said. He expects an additional 10 spaces for aircraft that will be displayed in honor of prominent local aviators.
Cherry, who retired after 29 years in the Air Force, said the AHP board is aiming to open the museum in 2023.
In the meantime, board members are continuing fundraising efforts that include a June 18 hangar party at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport and selling memorial bricks on the plaza and on the outside walls of the museum.
More information about AHP and its museum fundraising efforts can be found at aviationheritagepark.com or by calling the park at 270-421-4885.