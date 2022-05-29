Aramark workers at Western Kentucky University held a rally Thursday outside CrossWinds Golf Course, calling on the university’s dining and catering supplier to recognize their union.
The Aramark workers publicly announced their intent to unionize with the National Conference of Firemen & Oilers SEIU 32BJ in March. The union would encompass about 100 workers across WKU’s campus.
Carly Williamson, a barista at WKU’s Downing Student Union Starbucks since 2020 and a prominent voice for the union push, said workers have now reached a majority and are asking to be officially recognized.
“The general theme is just respect from Aramark upper management, and with that comes listening to us when we ask for higher wages, listening to us when we ask for different things,” Williamson said. “We’re the people out there, we’re the ones making the money, we’re the people seeing the customers every day. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be owed a seat at the table.”
Williamson has five years of barista experience but said she hasn’t seen that experience translate to dollars as she is paid $14.28 an hour.
Workers at the rally shared stories of times they did not have resources to make ends meet. Williamson said she was homeless for five months last year because her job did not pay enough to make rent.
“Once, in February, when it was 28 degrees outside, I slept on a porch without a blanket before clocking in the next morning at 8 a.m.,” Williamson said. “I could not afford comfort. I could not afford food so I would go hungry on my days off.”
Williamson said she goes without insurance or a phone plan since she cannot afford them and had to put her education at WKU on hold due to the cost. In her words, “my job did not pay me enough to afford dignity.”
Despite these sacrifices, Williamson said she hasn’t left her position as an Aramark employee for two reasons. For one, she has built a bond with many frequent customers.
“Why did I keep going, then? Why didn’t I quit? Because through all of this, I love my job,” Williamson said. “I love the customers. I love every tiny interaction with them. I love remembering their names, I love how their faces light up when I recite their orders from memory – I get the chance to make their day brighter.”
Bowling Green City Commissioners Dana Beasley-Brown and Carlos Bailey and state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, also attended the rally.
An emotional Beasley-Brown said Williamson’s story resonated with her as she herself has experienced homelessness and hunger.
“I remember, in those low-wage jobs, struggling to understand how my story fit into the American story,” Beasley-Brown said. She said she learned “that part of our history, and what makes us American, are the stories of people coming together, marching together, putting their voices together collectively and winning the power.”
Bailey told rally participants that unions were driving forces behind the civil rights movement.
“What a lot of people don’t know is the union was behind helping out Martin Luther King and was funding some of the civil rights movement,” Bailey said. “Anytime the union is there, I’m always going to be there to help.”
Minter said she is proud to be a union supporter and to have a “100% pro-labor voting record” in the state legislature.
“I am not proud that I cannot belong to a union – if I could, I would,” Minter said.
Minter shared an anecdote from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic that “hammered home” the benefits of an Aramark worker’s union. During the first wave of shutdowns, she helped with processing unemployment claims. Without a union steward to collect information and facilitate communication, the process was lengthy.
“It could have taken two weeks instead of two months,” Minter said. “And for some people it was longer, and that’s the difference between having a roof over your head and having food on the table. Unions can help you navigate the hardest times in our history.”
Minter said a union can help with turnover rates and even foster a healthy relationship between labor and management.
“Management, you will find that working through (the union’s) democratically elected representatives, you’re going to really know what your workers are thinking, they’re not going to quit the job and you’re going to be able to work this stuff out a lot better,” Minter said.
Minter said the process does not have to be one of contention – rather, labor and management can help each other.
The underlying feeling at the rally was a sense of optimism that Aramark would recognize the workers.
“At this point, we’re kind of just asking Aramark to move forward with the next steps,” Williamson said. “Aramark already has unions across the country – there’s no reason that Kentucky should be treated any differently.”
If recognition does not come voluntarily, workers will go through the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union election.
WKU and Aramark agreed to a 20-year contract in 2017. Brian Kuster, former vice president for student affairs, said then that the contract was expected to be worth “an estimated $20 million a year.”
Robert Huffman, resident district manager at ARAMARK Higher Education, was contacted Thursday and Friday for a statement regarding the union but did not respond.