World-renowned archaeologist and Egyptologist Zahi Hawass is returning to Bowling Green for a presentation showcasing his knowledge of Egyptian artifacts.
The program, sponsored by the Warren County Public Library, will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
Hawass is the former Egyptian minister of antiquities and director of excavations at Giza, Saqqara, Bahariya Oasis and the Valley of the Kings.
Jennifer Bailey, marketing and communications manager at the Warren County Public Library, said the program will include information about Egyptian artifacts, excavations and the discovery of new artifacts.
"He is so passionate about archaeology and the preservation of artifacts, ensuring that artifacts worldwide remain where their heritage is," she said.
She said he will also have some impactful visuals to go along with his presentation.
"He has also done some really cool things with forensics," she said. "I always love when he brings that up in his talks."
His use of modern forensics techniques and DNA analysis have answered questions about mummies and is used to start building science-based family trees.
Bailey said this is the fourth time the library has brought him in as a speaker.
"His talks are different each time he is here," she said.
She said that normally, the library's programs attract a regional crowd, but Hawass draws people from across the United States.
Anywhere from 700-800 are expected to attend, based on past attendance, and Bailey said that the audience numbers keep growing.
"We are super excited we are able to bring in this caliber of speaker to the community," she said.
Hawass received his Ph.D. in 1987 from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied as a Fulbright Fellow, and has written numerous books and scholarly articles.