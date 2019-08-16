For those invested in Ancient Egypt, Dr. Zahi Hawass needs no introduction.
The celebrity archaeologist and Egypt’s former minister of antiquities traveled to Bowling Green to share stories Thursday of his past year’s adventures to an estimated 900 people at Sloan Convention Center.
“There are still many secrets buried underneath the sand,” Hawass told the crowd.
Hawass sifted through a slideshow of artifacts, tombs, tunnels that contain “thousands of mummies,” and the pyramids where he's been digging – rapidly running through ideas, facts and tidbits about his experiences, like “when I crawl on the ground, the only thing I can think of is snakes.”
Lately, he’s been searching for the tomb of Nefertiti. He’s studying DNA, conducting traditional excavations and exploring the Valley of the Kings – and he thinks he’s getting closer.
“I think this year will be very important,” Hawass said. “I hope I can come back next year and share what I found.”
During this search, he also found pottery, tools and the tiny stone structures that housed workers.
“We have to look at every piece of sand to find what’s hidden,” said Hawass, who estimated that about 70 percent of Egyptian antiquities have yet to be uncovered.
After his lecture, Hawass opened the floor for discussion. Adults inquired about technology, rumors about buried findings under the Sphinx, Hawass’s personal adventures – like when he was attacked by a cobra at midnight – and what it’s like to uncover something new.
“The thrill of a discovery. ... You can’t really explain it,” Hawass said.
When children raised their hands, Hawass pulled them on stage and had them introduce themselves and share their age. He told the children that King Tut, actually Tutankhamun, was only 9 years old when he became Egypt's pharaoh 3,300 years ago.
One 4-year-old girl, Adriana, wore hiking boots and a fedora similar to the one Hawass frequently sports.
“I’ll see you in Egypt one day, OK?” Hawass told her.
A 9-year-old boy, Bradley, asked Hawass about his archaeological beginnings.
“I want to be an archaeologist like you,” the boy said.
Thursday, there were more children than an average library event – as well as more people overall, including folks from St. Louis, New York, Connecticut and Canada.
Romanza Johnson and Connie Pittman, of Bowling Green, were impressed with both Dr. Hawass and the amount of people taking advantage of the unique opportunity.
“He was so kind to the children,” Pittman said. “They will always remember that.”
“I’m just wanted him to keep on talking,” Johnson said.
Eden Kuhlenschmidt, of southern Indiana, enjoys reading books about Egypt and watching the Discovery Channel – so when her sister invited her down for her birthday, she jumped at the opportunity.
“It was a tremendous birthday present,” Kuhlenschmidt said.
Chris Cooper, of Russellville, attended the event with her husband to celebrate their anniversary.
“When I was a teenager, I wanted to be an archaeologist,” Cooper said. “Who better to see? ... What better a thing to do?”
Steve Smith, of Bowling Green, found it surprising that a world-renowned archaeologist like Zahi Hawass came to Bowling Green – especially for a third time.
“I appreciate him coming back,” he said.
Irene Power and David Walker, both Egyptology enthusiasts, drove down from Canada for the event.
“If you love Egyptian history, and you love all the things about it, this is the man that you want to see,” Power said. “He’s the Mick Jagger of the Egyptian world."
