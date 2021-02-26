GLASGOW – An architectural firm has been chosen to design the new Barren County Judicial Center.
The Barren County Judicial Center Project Development Board met in closed session Wednesday to interview representatives of three architectural firms.
Upon resuming its open session, the board voted to go with Silling and Integrity Architecture for the design of the building.
“I would just like to say that was based on the rankings and the scores of the interviews done today. The Silling and Integrity Firm was the top-ranking in that total based on the information from Ronnie McCall, Mark Bannister and those at AOC (Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts) who reviewed those based on our totals we each individually did,” Circuit Court Clerk Krissie Fields said. “All gave very impressive presentations today and we appreciate the interest in this project.”
The Kentucky General Assembly allocated money in 2020 to fund the judicial center project.
The 56,5000-square-foot building will house circuit and district courts, as well as the circuit clerk’s office.
A location for the new judicial center has not been determined.
