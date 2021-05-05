Due to considerable damage sustained from flooding Tuesday morning, the Barren River Animal Welfare Association is asking the community for financial support it needs to recover.
BRAWA Board Member Margie Patton said that nearly a foot of water began to rush into the shelter around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, resulting in an emergency response to rescue the shelter’s animals.
All animals were successfully and safely moved to the former Barren County Detention Center before the water finally receded near midday.
Around 50 animals were transported by shelter officials, emergency personnel and city workers in the backs of trucks and in donated crates to the former detention center.
However, the impact from the flood has left shelter officials concerned about the immediate future.
“We do not have flood insurance, so a lot of this (damage) is not going to be covered,” Patton said. “That’s why we are going to have a lot of volunteers in here working and drilling holes in the walls at the bottom. A lot of our walls and cabinetry is ruined so we will have to assess all of that today. Plus, a lot of stuff in filing cabinets and drawers were harmed as well.”
Patton said that the shelter has been at its location in Glasgow since 1995 and has only experienced a relatively small amount of water in the building once during that span.
Nevertheless, heavy storms which struck the region Tuesday caused South Fork Beaver Creek located behind the shelter to flood the surrounding area.
Barren County High School’s baseball field located just down the street also experienced heavy flooding.
After the water receded, Patton said several volunteers and shelter officials spent the entire day attempting to clean the layer of mud that remained from the flooding.
“We were able to get our kennels cleaned out by the end of the day with help from the Barren County Jail,” Patton said. “The animals were so happy to be back after a very stressful day for them.”
Patton added that many cabinets located in the surgery room will have to be replaced due to the risk of mold occurring in what is a sensitive area.
As news of the flooding spread, the community responded by donating a significant amount of cleaning supplies, animal food and water.
“I’ve been here for over 30 years now, and it still amazes me how helpful and friendly this community is,” BRAWA Vice President Robin Crane said. “We were very fortunate to have their help. We would still be working through the night otherwise.”
Crane also said that any excess animal food received will be shared with other shelters in southcentral Kentucky.
But despite the positive response from the community and all of the animals being safely returned by Wednesday, the damage has already taken a heavy toll.
Patton said they lost three crates of cardboard carriers used to transport cats. The cost for those alone is about $1,000. The majority of the walls in the main rooms of the shelter also experienced heavy water damage.
The precise total of the damage is still being calculated. Several shelter officials met on Wednesday to discuss next steps.
“Financial donations are probably the thing we need the most right now because we are going to have to repurchase some things that were destroyed,” Patton said. “There just wasn’t time to move everything. Our goal was to get all the animals out safely, and we were lucky to have gotten all of that done.”
Patton added the shelter could use more laundry detergent as well if people wanted to donate goods to the shelter instead of money.
Individuals can make monetary donations online at http://brawashelter.org, over the phone at 270-651-7297 or in person at the shelter located at 175 Trojan Trail, Glasgow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.