Area bar and restaurant owners scrambled Monday to deal with an unprecedented challenge, as the state ordered them to stop serving in-house patrons as of 5 p.m.
The prohibition, spurred by the spreading coronavirus pandemic, does not affect carryout and drive-thru service, which is still allowed.
The mandated closures were announced Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear as Kentucky joins at least a dozen other states in seeking to minimize large gatherings of people as the coronavirus spreads across the state and nation.
Even before the news Monday, area eateries and bars saw customer declines last weekend.
The slowdown began Friday night, said Boris Vignjevic, owner of Gerard's 1907 Tavern.
Now he and his staff are preparing to only provide carryout service and are looking to start limited delivery.
"Right now I'm treating it like a bad month," Vignjevic said. "Hopefully it passes by."
David Pinchuk, general manager of both 6-4-3 Sports Bar and Mariah's restaurant, said even before Monday's mandated shutdown, the move to discourage large gatherings of people has had a large impact on the related banquet business.
"We've had several" 100-plus person events cancel, he said.
Pinchuk said he will probably just keep one kitchen open between the two locations and carry on with delivery and takeout service as best as possible.
"We'll have to go by what the government says. We want to make sure our customers and staff are safe," he said.
Keith Coffman, owner of Lost River Pizza, said his business was down 20 to 30 percent over the weekend, but is now facing an even bigger loss of revenue. His eatery, however, recently expanded into the space one occupied by Home Cafe. While construction on the expansion continues, Coffman said the new space has a drive-thru window that will come in handy.
He said he has had many loyal customers reach out Monday to say they will continue to support the business.
"We are thankful for that," Coffman said.
Other food and beverage businesses are also curtailing hours, or even closing, due to a slowdown of business.
The Stadium Park Plaza Starbucks closed at noon Monday.
Manager Jennifer Asp said the coffee shop will have limited hours – 7 a.m. to noon – until further notice.
"We really love and appreciate the customers we see every day and we want to continue to serve them," she said, but it will only offer drinks and food to go during the limited hours.
One business that may see an uptick in customers is Takeout Waiter of Bowling Green, which provides delivery service for area restaurants.
As news of the closures spread Monday morning, "people are starting to call to see how we work," said owner Tina Boling.
The business typically uses eight to 10 drivers per shift, but has also seen an increase in the number of people interested in being drivers.
Boling said, she "can't imagine" what restaurants are going through, but as they cut staff and hours, "I'm hoping I will put more people to work."
The desire to take care of the industry's workers was a theme echoed by many Monday.
Providing some income for his workers were among Vignjevic's main concerns, he said.
For now, "it's just going to be surviving," he said.
Beshear said the state is working to waive the waiting period for unemployment insurance for those who lose their jobs because of coronavirus.
State lawmakers were not in session Monday but are scheduled to reconvene at the statehouse Tuesday in Frankfort.
Several local restaurants also announced on social media accounts that, because they are not equipped to provide carry-out or delivery services, they will be temporarily closing. That list includes Novo Dolce, Steamer Seafood, Larry's Pizza and 440 Main.
