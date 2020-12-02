Seven area counties have been selected to receive federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, Community Action of Southern Kentucky said.
Warren County received $50,021. Logan County received $8,784, followed by Simpson County with $7,855, Hart County with $6,604, Allen County with $6,049, Edmonson County with $4,386 and Butler County with $4,308.
Community Action of Southern Kentucky’s Leslie Talley said the counties’ funding was based on their most recent population statistics, unemployment percentage and poverty numbers.
Talley said agencies in those counties can apply for funding due to the losses suffered amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Any kind of emergency funding is critical to families right now with what we are facing,” Talley said. “It could possibly pay one month worth of rent or one month’s mortgage payment. It can also be used toward lodging for the homeless.
“We are seeing people that we have never seen before at Community Action,” Talley said. “We are seeing more people than ever before. We just want to help. That’s what we are for in the community.”
The local board distributed funds that Congress appropriated to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board comprised of area judge-executives and community/business representatives will determine how the funds will be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Local agencies in the seven counties chosen to receive funds must meet a number of guidelines.
Public or private entities interested in applying for funds must contact Community Action of Southern Kentucky for an application. The deadline for applications is at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
