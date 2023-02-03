Community Action of Southern Kentucky has announced that Allen, Logan and Warren counties have been selected to receive federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.
Warren County was granted $37,337, Allen County was granted $4,894 and Logan County was granted $6,210.
The counties were selected to receive under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide make up the national board.
“The formula that the national board uses to determine eligibility for funding in those areas is by population, poverty and unemployment,” said Leslie Talley, director of operations at Community Action of Southern Kentucky.
Talley said this was once a yearly process, but that is no longer the case.
“It is completely up to the national board how and when they release the money,” she said. “This phase of funding runs concurrent with a couple of other phases that came out previously.”
She said nonprofit agencies can now apply for the funding and a local board will determine how the funds will be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by the local service agencies.
The local board, which will meet at the end of February, is made up of area judge-executives and community/business representatives.
Public or private entities interested in applying for the funds should contact Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-782-3162, ext. 243, for an application.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies that receive funds must be private, voluntary non-profits or unit of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and must have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.