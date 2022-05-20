COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide, with a reported 57% uptick in reported cases over the past two weeks and a 29% increase in hospitalizations in the same period, but hospitals in and around Bowling Green are still, for now, seeing low numbers of COVID patients.
As of May 18, the nation’s daily average of cases was at 103,231, nearly triple the daily average of 38,960 one month ago.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ weekly COVID-19 report May 16 reported 6,443 new cases in the state along with 96 new deaths, bringing Kentucky’s pandemic-related death toll to 15,830. The state’s positivity rate has climbed to 9.9%, up from 3.1% a month ago.
Some companies are taking notice of the trends. Bloomberg reported that Apple informed staff Tuesday that mask mandates would be returning to almost 100 store locations across the country.
But local case numbers have yet to surge.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker said all counties in the Barren River region – Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Warren, Barren, Metcalfe, Simpson, Allen and Monroe – are in the “low” risk level.
Med Center Health Vice President of Ancillary Services Dennis Chaney said his team “has not seen an increase” in COVID patients in recent weeks. In fact, The Medical Center as of last week had just one such case admitted.
Chaney said this has taken care of the staffing issues The Medical Center dealt with in the past when coronavirus variants were causing frequent staff illnesses.
T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs said the hospital in Glasgow has likewise not seen a recent rise in hospitalizations from COVID.
“That’s not to say that we won’t (see that), but our cases are very few,” Biggs said. “Most days our cases are at zero.”
Biggs said positive cases are still being recorded, but most are not severe enough to require hospitalization.
While infection numbers are low, vaccination rates in southcentral Kentucky could pose a threat to the stability.
Team Kentucky’s COVID vaccination dashboard reported 58,775 Warren County residents, just 44.23% of the county’s population, have received at least one dose of a vaccination. Other areas counties are also at or below 50% vaccination rates.
Chaney encouraged residents to initiate their vaccinations if they have not already done so and to follow guidelines in regard to boosters. He also recommended that residents stay vigilant of symptoms even if they are fully vaccinated.