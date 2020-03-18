Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic have brought about changes in how society remembers their loved ones.
Families who are planning funerals are being encouraged by funeral home directors to hold private services at the funeral home or graveside, to be attended only by close family members, with the possibility of memorial services open to the public at a later date.
Kevin Kirby, owner and funeral director at J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Chapels, acknowledges the challenging environment confronting families who are in the midst of planning a funeral.
With many public spaces closing and medical experts recommending social distancing to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, though, Kirby said public health concerns make a reduction in the number of mourners at a funeral necessary.
"This is something that's going to be more common as we go along and hopefully we can learn from this and people can do what the government and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is suggesting," said Kirby, who is also Warren County coroner.
Kirby said a couple of families who have recently planned funerals took it upon themselves to request small, private ceremonies open only to immediate relatives out of pandemic-related caution.
With no visitations being conducted, older staff members at the funeral home who might be more vulnerable to contracting the virus have been allowed to stay home as well, Kirby said.
Eric Phelps, manager at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, said funeral directors have considered the possible effects of the virus on their business for several weeks, but the serious nature of the situation became more acute with Gov. Andy Beshear's declaration earlier this month of a state of emergency.
The governor brought up funerals Monday evening during his daily news conference, encouraging people to limit funeral attendance to the closest family members.
"As soon as word of this came out, we started thinking how it would affect our business," Phelps said. "Our daily mission is to care for people in a time of need. It's not going to be an ideal situation for families, but funeral homes as a practice are there to take care of people during difficult times and we're doing everything we can to make this difficult time as easy for them as we possibly can."
Funeral homes in the state have received guidance from the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, which issued a statement Monday urging directors to "take a very close look at" recommendations from state and federal government when deciding how to go about their daily business.
The Frankfort-based association has asked funeral home staffs to limit attendance at services to less than 50 people, in line with the CDC's recommendation on limiting attendance at in-person events.
"About a week and a half ago, we were starting to get more calls from funeral homes around the state on what should we do," said Sidney Fogle, executive director for the state funeral directors association.
The association has also asked funeral homes to discuss with their clients the option of having private family gatherings, closing their lounges or kitchens to food and coffee service, maintain strict social distancing at services, encouraging the elderly and adults with severe chronic medical conditions to not attend services and have as much hand sanitizer on site as possible.
"We are advising the funeral homes to adhere to what the governor and the state has said and what the CDC has recommended for the foreseeable future," Fogle said. "I think for the most part families understand that and the families want to be safe as well."
