The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Glasgow’s T.J. Samson Community Hospital both reported Friday their largest weekly decreases in COVID-19 patients in seven weeks.
On Sept. 17, Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone said the Med Center had 72 patients with the virus, while T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs said they had 44 such inpatients.
On Friday morning, Stone reported 66 COVID-19 patients while Biggs said the Glasgow hospital was down to 31.
Despite the positive downward trend, both described the feeling at both locations as “cautiously optimistic."
“We got up to 74 earlier this week and we have seen it come down since then,” Stone said. “We definitely want to see that number continue to go down. But we do remain at capacity. Vaccination is the key to keep that number coming down.”
“The number of patients who are in critical care is still so high,” Biggs said. “I think it would be very premature for the staff at this point to say we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We are happy to see the number going down.”
Stone said of the Med Center's 66 COVID-19 patients, 77% were unvaccinated and 17 are in critical care. Of those in critical care, 82% are unvaccinated. He added that 13 patients are on ventilators, with all but one being unvaccinated.
At T.J. Samson, Biggs said only two of the hospital’s 31 COVID-19 patients are vaccinated. There are still 10 patients in the ICU, all of them are on ventilators and unvaccinated.
Despite the decrease, Stone is not certain when the Med Center at Bowling Green will no longer be operating at capacity.
“It’s tough to predict as we are a regional center and we get patients not just with COVID-19,” he said. “We certainly want to be able to return to that status, but it’s hard to predict how that COVID number will correlate. We want to see this trend continue.”
Med Center Health also announced Friday that the running of the 42nd Med Center Health 10K Classic will now be a virtual-only event. Participants have the option to complete the race virtually in October or defer their registration to the 2022 event.
“Although we have seen modest movement down in COVID numbers, we thought going virtual was the best decision at this time,” Stone said. “Given what we know now, we just felt like that was the safest decision for everyone involved.”
He added Med Center Health has administered 92,390 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday morning, and the National Guard will continue assisting the Medical Center at Bowling Green with non-clinical support capacities through Sept. 30.
“Our staff have been through an extremely trying time,” Stone said. “Their resilience is unbelievable. They remain committed to caring for our patients. They understand clearly that the mission is to see us through this surge. We couldn’t be more proud of our team at this time.”
Biggs said that while the positivity rate is still high at T.J. Samson, it has noticeably dropped from 25% on Sept. 17 to 18% on Friday.
She insisted there is still a likelihood for future COVID-19 spikes to occur with impending fall break trips and holidays on the horizon, and the National Guard will still be present at the hospital for the next few weeks.
“We are still at 170% critical care bed capacity,” Biggs said. “That number is still very high. Of course, our health care workers are human like everyone else. We have 37 employees currently out due to COVID-19. Staffing shortages continue to be a problem.”
TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital Marketing Manager Michael Ferguson provided no updates from the hospital this week, and the hospital continues to use the following statement concerning its COVID-19 patient situation:
“TriStar Greenview has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients in the past few weeks, similar to what other hospitals are seeing in southcentral Kentucky. This increase causes intensive care units to reach capacity at certain times. On a regular basis, there is a continual flow of patients admitted and discharged from the ICU. When nearing capacity, we make every effort to expand additional step-down and medical bed areas.”
The latest update from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services on Friday showed that all but four counties in the state – Clinton, Fulton, Carlisle and Livingston – are marked red for having a “critical” COVID-19 incidence rate. Of the 10 counties in the Barren River region, only two had a vaccination rate of at least 50%: Simpson and Logan. Butler, Warren, Barren and Monroe counties all have a vaccination rate of at least 40%.