Area nursing homes, churches and public event venues are determining how to respond to recommendations that they temporarily close their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Andy Beshear this week urged nursing homes and other facilities with large elderly populations to close their doors to visitors, and asked that churches suspend services. Some local events have been canceled, while some venues are staying open – for now.
The coronavirus, with eight confirmed cases in the state as of Wednesday, is especially dangerous for the elderly and often spreads through "community" interactions such as large public gatherings.
Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green, one of area's largest with close to 2,000 people attending Sunday services, will be open as usual Sunday, Pastor Jason Pettus said.
"We are going to proceed with services," he said.
The church does hope to provide a livestream of Sunday's service for those who choose to stay home.
The church has held services through "war and other catastrophes ... we are going to continue to meet one way or the other," Pettus said.
The Rev. Megan Huston of First Christian Church said it will also livestream a modified Sunday service via its Facebook page but will not open for services Sunday to help minimize the chance of spreading the virus.
"The church is going to continue to be the church," she said.
First Christian's food bank will continue to operate while church elders will be checking on vulnerable members of the congregation, she said.
"The church historically plays an important role when disaster strikes," she said, and her congregation will continue to "feed the hungry and share the good news."
Many area nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, meanwhile, have closed their doors to visitors.
At Chandler Park Assisted Living, the doors are closed to all visitors except medical professionals such as doctors or therapists, and even then, they go through a screening process that includes having their temperature taken.
"We're just being extra diligent," said Theresa McFarlin, Chandler Park Assisted Living administrator.
The staff has been trained on the virus and information has been provided to residents, she said.
The locked doors and visitor screenings "will be a daily process until the governor advises" otherwise, McFarlin said. "We are erring on the side of caution."
Beshear said Tuesday the nursing home visitor restrictions are "critically important," according to The Associated Press.
"When we look around the country, and the fatalities that we are seeing are in large measure those that are vulnerable. I understand that there are Kentuckians out there who worry that they might not be able to see their loved one. I get that. But right now, we are making sure that we are protecting the life, health and safety of individuals in that facility," he said.
On Wednesday, Beshear recommended churches cancel worship services.
“I don't believe that whether you go to church during this period of time is a test of faith," he said. “I believe God gives us wisdom to protect each other and we should do that."
Other places where crowds gather have also been deliberating on whether to cancel events.
On Wednesday evening, event organizers announced that the 2020 SOKY Book Fest, slated for the weekend of March 21, is being canceled.
"It is with heavy hearts that we have to say we must cancel SOKY Book Fest 2020, along with our Children’s Day and Kentucky Writers Conference, due to COVID-19 prevention," according to a social media post from event organizers.
The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center said Wednesday that all scheduled events will go on as planned.
"SKyPAC is thoroughly cleaned after each performance, and our staff is presently undertaking additional cleaning and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing," according to a SKyPAC news release.
— People can visit kycovid19.ky.gov and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information.
