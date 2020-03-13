Answering a request from Gov. Andy Beshear that all schools close during the state's spreading coronavirus outbreak, both Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District will shut the doors to their schools for periods of time beginning Monday.
WCPS will be closed from Monday through April 10, while BGISD's closure will end April 6. The districts joined numerous school systems around the state in making the decisions, including most in southcentral Kentucky – as of Friday morning, the Logan, Barren, Allen, Edmonson and Simpson county districts, as well as the Glasgow and Russellville independent districts, had all announced school closures of various durations beginning Monday.
After WCPS announced Thursday afternoon its plans to shutter its schools for three weeks to ward against the coronavirus pandemic, the district’s school board met to decide what’s next for students and staff.
During a regularly scheduled meeting at North Warren Elementary School, the board authorized WCPS to pursue an emergency waiver from the state so it can begin using nontraditional instruction days.
“We’re going to try to make this as painless for the public as we possibly can,” board Chairman Kerry Young said during the meeting.
He addressed a public speaker who identified herself as a North Warren parent and asked the board what would come next after WCPS announced school closures spanning March 16 through to the end of spring break April 10.
The first step the district will take is to pursue a waiver that will allow it to begin implementing nontraditional instruction days.
Nontraditional instruction days involve delivering lessons online or through paper assignments sent home. Teachers would be required to make themselves available to students, either by phone, email or other methods.
Normally, districts must apply at least 120 days before the beginning of the school year, but the Kentucky Department of Education is offering the waiver in light of the state’s coronavirus outbreak – which grew to 11 confirmed cases statewide Thursday.
Under the current rules, school districts can get up to 10 nontraditional instruction days to count toward student attendance days in their calendars.
Neither WCPS nor BGISD currently participate in the state’s nontraditional instruction program. BGISD is also pursuing a waiver.
WCPS has previously refrained from introducing nontraditional instruction days in light of its diverse student population, its large number of English learner students and concerns about internet access in low-income households.
However, WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said during the board meeting that the district’s instructional staff has been preparing to make the shift, anticipating that students might need at-home instruction if schools closed.
WCPS is also exploring ways to continue offering meals to students despite the fact that schools will be closed. Many of the district’s students come from low-income households and depend on school meals.
The district is navigating regulations, Clayton said, and seeking another waiver that will allow it to possibly deliver breakfast and lunch to students’ homes and get reimbursed by the federal government for the cost.
The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Kentucky is 11, Beshear said Thursday. All are in Harrison, Jefferson and Fayette counties. As of Thursday afternoon, there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Warren County.
Earlier Thursday, in a news conference held hours before Beshear issued his recommendation, Clayton addressed a question about a North Warren teacher who, at least as of Thursday, was self-quarantined.
“The North Warren teacher that self-quarantined, we could potentially have that in all of our schools at this time,” Clayton said. “I’m very confident that the virus is in our community. However, if we receive any definitive information that suggests that a possible exposure has occurred, we’re going to communicate that out.”
On its website, the school district said it has communicated with those in the “North Warren community about an employee who may have come in contact with someone who might have the virus. This has not been confirmed by a health official and the individual in question is showing no signs of infection. However, as with all potential incidents, the employee is in self-quarantine.”
Asked if the teacher in question has been tested for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, WCPS spokeswoman Morgan Watson referred comment to the Barren River District Health Department.
The department responded with the following statement, sent via email, that did not directly address the question:
“BRDHD follows an investigation process for all reportable diseases. During an investigation, we may ask someone to avoid attending public or group settings until we can confirm that person’s risk of exposure. Additional public health recommendations would then be made accordingly,” the statement said.
BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields was unable to attend Thursday’s news conference, held at the Warren County Board of Education at 303 Lovers Lane, because he was accompanying students to the KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Lexington. That event, as well as its boys' counterpart next week, was postponed shortly afterward due to coronavirus concerns.
