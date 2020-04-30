Essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic have been honored in many ways throughout the community. The Boys Scouts of America are the latest to say "thank you" with signs of support and some tasty snacks.
Boy Scout and Cub Scout leaders placed yard signs in front of essential services in the area last week, with The Medical Center at Bowling Green, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Western Kentucky University Police Department, the Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department, T.J. Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow and Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center among the locations the signs were delivered. The Boy Scout leaders also dropped off popcorn to these locations.
"With all of this going on, we thought, 'You know what, we need to just get out and thank those who are taking this head on – the first responders, the hospital staffs, things like that,' " Wapiti District Director Josh Brown said. "We basically just split up our extra popcorn among the districts and had some yard signs made. We dropped off the popcorn and said. 'Thank you for what you are doing' – basically trying to give them a morale boost and let them know the scouts are thinking about them."
While Brown and other leaders delivered the popcorn and signs, the scouts have found ways to get involved as well. Brown said scouts are writing letters to nursing home residents, first responders and fire and police departments, and some are making masks as part of community service projects at home.
"The safety of our kids is the most important thing to us," Brown said. "We don't want them out helping with the food drives and things like that going on, but if they can do things from home, like writing the letters, that is a big thing."
It's all part of a shift to more activities that can be done with social distancing while the state remains in quarantine from the coronavirus.
Randy Richey, cubmaster of Pack 505, said the limitations have been hard for the scouts – including his grandson Aaron.
"It's so limited what the packs and units can do," Richey said. "Our group has done Zoom meetings. We've done some conference calls – trying to keep the kids somewhat active.
"I've given some of our scouts some assignments (like) practicing folding a flag. If you don't have a flag use a pillow case. My grandson came up to me today with a blanket and he had folded it like a flag. The group is sending me pictures of things they are doing. We have had remote campfires. Scouting is supposed to be us out doing things, and we can't do it right now."
Brown said the limitations have made it challenging.
"The good thing is, the vast majority of our units are still meeting," Brown said. "Not in person, but they are having virtual meetings. Several of the merit badge programs are virtual so the kids can log in with their parents and learn about that merit badge while sitting at home in their living room. Some of the merit badges you can't do virtually, but we are trying to give the kids some things to do."
Richey said there have been conversations about doing a drive-by events to essential services to thank them. Brown said many packs and troops have had virtual campouts – with kids camping in their backyard and posting pictures of their campouts on social media.
The campouts will take it to a national level with a National Camp In scheduled Saturday. Kids can camp out in their backyard with events available virtually, allowing scouts across the United States a chance to interact.
"My grandson is excited about that kind of stuff," Richey said. "He misses the camaraderie with the rest of the scouts. When he gets on the Zoom meeting and he gets to see the other ones, just like when he gets to see his classmates from school, he gets excited. It does help, but it is definitely not the same as what they are used."
