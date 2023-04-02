Southcentral Kentucky was spared Friday night’s dangerous tornado outbreak that left at least 21 people dead across the midwest and midsouth.
Friday marked the first day since March 25, 2021, that the National Weather Service’ Storm Prediction Center issued a “High” risk for severe storms, signified by bright pink on the SPC’s weather maps.
The system was unique in that two separate areas of the country – western Illinois and southeast Iowa and the convergence of Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee – both received simultaneous high risks.
The predictions were on the mark as both regions saw plenty of tornadic activity.
At least four people were killed in the town of Wynne, Arkansas, according to the Cross County Coroner’s Office.
The Associated Press reported at least seven deaths in Tennessee’s McNairy County, located east of Memphis. Officials in Sullivan, Indiana, confirmed three deaths from a tornado.
Officials in Illinois reported three deaths in Crawford County as a result of a residential structure collapse. Another death was reported in the town of Belvidere after the roof of its Apollo Theater collapsed during a performance.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday afternoon and closed all state offices by 3 p.m. central time, hours before the system began firing.
“This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as Governor," Beshear said in a release.
Owensboro was placed under a tornado warning late Friday for radar indicated rotation, as were Green and Hart counties east of Munfordville, but there were no SPC tornado reports from Kentucky.
According to Kim Phelps, senior director of communications and public relations for the Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, WRECC saw approximately 3,000 outage reports from the storms, but were down to around just 223 outages by Saturday afternoon.
“The widespread straight line winds have been the main cause of damage during this event,” Phelps said in an email. Phelps added that "it’s definitely been an active spring weather season."
The severe system brought windy conditions to the state Saturday. The Kentucky Mesonet’s Warren County FARM location recorded a peak gust of 46 miles per hour at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday morning. A gust of 70.2 mph was picked up by the mesonet in Pike County at 12:50 p.m. in the afternoon.
Another round of severe storms is expected towards the middle of next week. Missouri and portions of Illinois, Arkansas and Iowa currently fall under a 30% chance of severe weather on the SPC’s Tuesday outlook and Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana show a 15% chance.