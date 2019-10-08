Areas of fog Tuesday morning will lift out to mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be in control, keeping conditions exquisite, with afternoon highs holding in the low 70s. We’ll experience a warming trend with winds turning southerly Wednesday into Thursday. This will set us up for rain chances, along with another cool down late Friday into the weekend, thanks to another cold front swinging through. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Tuesday: High 73˚/Low 45˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 79˚/Low 48˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 80˚/Low 55˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 83˚/Low 60˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Saturday: High 64˚/Low 46˚ Scattered AM Showers
