Staff Sgt. Anthony Holt, an Army recruiter, wants to make sure nobody in Bowling Green is alone or hungry Christmas Day by bringing a meal to those with nowhere to go.
“My initial plan is just to have a dinner that people can come to if they didn’t have anywhere to go … it is not a time to be alone during the holidays,” Holt said.
The event, Kindness for Christmas, will begin at 2 p.m. Christmas Day at Ephram White Park’s gymnasium at 885 Mount Olivet Road.
“It is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. but if it goes longer, it goes longer,” Holt said.
Holt said the idea was influenced by his grandparents who would provide a Christmas dinner to those in their community who were in similar situations.
“My grandfather’s birthday was on Christmas Day,” Holt said. “He passed away when I was about 6 years old. I have good memories of him. My grandmother would bake banana breads, make cookies and just all kinds of Christmas treats … it was always their tradition to dress up as Santa and Mrs. Claus and deliver food to every single person in the community. They grew up poor, they didn’t have a lot and when they did have enough they always wanted to give.”
Holt added hosting an event like this is new to him and something he never thought he would spearhead.
“Fifteen years ago I could have not imagined what is about to happen on Christmas Day,” he said. “I’m excited about it. I’m not from this community but this is the first time in my life that I have ever felt like I was part of a community. That’s why I wanted to do something good like this. I have lived in Bowling Green since June. I’ve been recruiting here since May 2018 and I lived in Clarksville (Tenn.) before.”
The time spent planning has been less than normal, according to Holt, adding that the event has been talked about since the beginning of November.
“Normally people plan this stuff about a year in advance,” Holt said. “I got the idea around the beginning of November and we’ve had so many people show us support. Logan’s Roadhouse is donating all the sides. They are preparing all the turkeys that I bought and that were donated.”
In all, 32 turkeys will be prepared, and Holt added Dollar General donated 11 pre-baked hams.
“I think we will end up with 15 to 20 cheesecakes,” Holt said. “My family back home in Iowa used all of my grandmother’s recipes and made a ton of the same treats she would deliver to her community and sent them down. There’s so much that has happened. I didn’t realize this much support was going to happen.”
Holt said he would like for this event to be an annual event.
“Planning for the next one starts on Dec. 26,” Holt said.
— For more information, see Kindness for Christmas’ Facebook event page.
