American Rescue Plan Act funds may rescue some physically disabled local residents and tourists from being denied access to the nature trails at Bowling Green’s Lost River Cave.
The tourist attraction along Nashville Road is receiving $250,000 from the Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program that is part of ARPA, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that Congress passed last year.
Warren Fiscal Court on June 24 approved Lost River Cave for the funding. Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said regulations governing ARPA funds include tourism venues that suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic among permitted uses of the money.
Buchanon also pointed out in a text that ARPA funds can be used for outdoor venues that can benefit community health and economic welfare.
Rho Lansden, Lost River Cave’s executive director, said the money will be used “to improve access to the parking adjacent to the trail system at Lost River Cave’s 72-acre urban nature preserve.”
Although most of the nature trails are paved, Lansden said the gravel parking lot can be a hindrance to many people wanting to utilize those trails.
“The barrier imposed by the rough uneven surface of the gravel parking lot is an obvious deterrent for a number of area residents,” Lansden said in an email. “It forces individuals, caregivers and families to decide between outdoor activities and staying put at home. The paved parking project will help to resolve the problem that has disproportionately impacted large groups of individuals who come to Lost River Cave seeking access to the health benefits of time in the outdoors.”
Lansden said paving the parking lot will remove barriers for adults and children with physical disabilities as well as families with small children in strollers.
“This has been a longtime concern of ours,” Lansden said. “This will make the park more accessible.”
Lansden said the park will advertise for bids and then determine the extent of the paving project.
The grant to Lost River Cave is the latest in a number of ARPA-funded projects fiscal court has approved.
Warren County was allocated $26 million in ARPA funds over two years, and County Treasurer Greg Burrell included a line item of $19 million for ARPA spending in the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget. He said the county has nearly $6 million in unspent ARPA money from the first year’s allocation.
The county has used ARPA funds to help Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. extend fiber optic cable, to fund Warren County Water District and South Central Workforce Development Board projects and to enhance the pay of county employees during the pandemic.
ARPA money has also been used to help develop the infrastructure for a Housing Authority of Bowling Green affordable-housing project.
Buchanon said all such expenditures go through the Stites & Harbison law firm and Compass Financial Group to determine eligibility.
In addition to projects already in the works, Buchanon said others could be approved during the current fiscal year.
“We did get significant funds approved for broadband expansion countywide, for affordable housing and for new sewer lines,” Buchanon said. “As far as other uses, maybe.
“There are a couple of possibilities pending qualification approvals.”
