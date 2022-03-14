Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds may help rescue Warren County from a growing workforce shortage.
Warren Fiscal Court on Monday approved using $36,000 in ARPA funds to help pay the salary of a military veterans recruiter position being created by the South Central Workforce Development Board.
Jon Sowards, president and CEO of the workforce board, said the grant from fiscal court will be matched by the same amount from the city of Bowling Green to create a fund to be used to pay the salary for the new position.
The funding will help the workforce board, which gets the bulk of its budget from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, ramp up efforts to address a workforce shortage that is worsened by Kentucky’s traditionally low workforce participation rate.
Monthly reports from the JobsEQ labor market data provider consistently show the region with more than 7,000 job openings and Warren County with more than 4,000.
Targeting military veterans transitioning to civilian life has been part of the workforce board’s strategy for addressing the worker shortage for a couple of years.
Now Sowards, a military veteran, will have the resources needed for that effort.
“The city and county are investing in trying to address our workforce needs,” Sowards said. “I don’t have enough funding to hire the person, so this helps a lot.”
Sowards said he will begin immediately searching for a person to fill the position, which will be based at the Fort Campbell Army base.
He hopes to have someone in the role by mid-April and envisions the new staff member helping veterans make the transition to jobs in manufacturing, construction, transportation and health care.
Funding the military veterans recruiter position isn’t the first investment the city and county have made in workforce development. The two governments are splitting the cost of a $243,000 annual contract with the CrowdSouth marketing and advertising agency to create and maintain the bowling greenworks.com website that includes links to job opportunities in southcentral Kentucky.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon sees the website and the new effort to recruit military veterans as investments that “will bear a lot of fruit.”
“Bowling Green is already a veteran-friendly community,” he said. “Many businesses like to hire veterans because they already have the soft skills and the attitude that’s needed.”
Sowards said the recruitment of military veterans is one part of the workforce board’s strategy to fill job openings.
He will also be adding to his staff a position that will work on helping members of Bowling Green’s international community fill local jobs.
“A lot of our international residents are leaving the region to work,” Sowards said. “Part of what we want to do is help those people find work a little closer to home.”
The $36,000 being invested in the Fort Campbell position is a small part of the county’s allotment of more than $25 million in ARPA funds over two years.
County Treasurer Greg Burrell said $10 million of the first year’s allotment has gone to fund the efforts of Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. to extend fiber optic cable and bring broadband internet service to underserved parts of the county through a partnership with North Central Telephone Cooperative.
Another $1 million in ARPA funds is being used to help develop an affordable housing community on Housing Authority of Bowling Green property.
Among other actions taken at Monday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrates approved spending $9,834.61 for AAA Systems to install security cameras at the Basil Griffin Park maintenance building.
That expense is expected to head off more of the damage being done by thieves who have stolen catalytic converters from seven different county parks department vehicles.
Also approved Monday:
- a $22,420 expenditure to Superior Fence that will complete the ballfield dugout project at Griffin Park.
- a $5,500 expense for Scotty’s Contracting and Stone to repair the edges of the Soap Box Derby track at Phil Moore Park.
- spending $11,158.37 to TriState International Trucks for repairs to a 2016 International 7400 truck.
- spending $4,150 for Reynolds Sealing and Striping for re-striping the Soap Box Derby track.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. March 21.
