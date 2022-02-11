An affordable-housing plan initiated months before dozens of Bowling Green residents were displaced by the December tornadoes is coming to fruition at the right time.
Warren Fiscal Court on Friday approved an agreement with the Housing Authority of Bowling Green to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to finance the infrastructure for a 40-unit housing community on Double Springs Road.
The ARPA funds will be funneled through the Housing Authority's Live the Dream nonprofit arm that was established to help low-income families achieve home ownership.
It's the perfect use for the federal money, says first district magistrate Doug Gorman, who has been working with the HABG for the past several months to get the affordable housing community started.
"There's a big need for affordable housing in Bowling Green," Gorman said. "The issue is the land prices are so high that it's hard to build homes that are affordable.
"The Housing Authority has this property, so we worked with them to find a way to offset the infrastructure cost. It will allow them to discount the lot prices."
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon agreed with Gorman that working with the HABG on this project is a good idea, particularly in light of the December tornadoes that left many families looking for new housing.
"The other projects we've worked with the Housing Authority on have been great," Buchanon said. "We need affordable housing now more than ever."
Already facing a dearth of "starter homes" costing $200,000 or less, Warren County is now dealing with a tornado outbreak that destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes, according to Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson.
The ARPA funding approved Friday will at least make a dent in the demand for lower-cost housing, said HABG Executive Director Abraham Williams. He expects the new housing community to allow some families now renting apartments or houses to become home owners.
Help with the costs of roads and utilities will allow local builders to put up houses on property next to the HABG headquarters at that "starter home" price level, Williams allows.
"This is going to have a huge impact," Williams said. "We'll be taking 40 low-income families and moving them into affordable homes."
Williams said work on the infrastructure will be up for bid right away, paving the way for houses of 1,200 or more square feet to go up.
He expects the three-bedroom houses to sell for $160,000 or slightly more, and he plans to apply for more grants that will provide money that families can use for down payments.
"We'll give builders a break on lot prices, and they'll pass the savings on down," Williams said.
Fiscal court magistrates also approved a number of spending items Friday, including:
- $4,752 to CPG of Bowling Green for 144 folding chairs to be used in the meeting rooms at the gymnasiums at county parks.
- $2,238 to Aztec Flooring for two dollies for the new indoor tennis facility at Buchanon Park.
- $48,475 to the Warren County Sheriff's Office for upgrades to its computer-aided design software.
- $14,244 to Sigma Organics for ballfield maintenance products.
- $1,100 to the Kentucky State Treasurer for the yearly inspection of 11 elevators in the Warren County Justice Center.
- $5,541 to Scott, Murphy & Daniel for changes to the concession stand at the Buchanon Park tennis facility.
- $8,246.25 to Stryker Company for the purchase of three defibrillators for the Warren County Regional Jail.
- $7,231.34 to Felts Truck Repair for repairs to the stormwater management dump truck.
Buchanon said the next fiscal court meeting, scheduled for Feb. 25, has been moved to 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.