A Western Kentucky University student faces a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening after police say he made an anonymous post on YikYak threatening to shoot up the campus.
The arrest citation for the student, identified as James Henry Crenshaw of Louisville, accuses him of making the threat about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 19-year-old allegedly wrote on YikYak – a social media platform that allows users to create and read messages in a local, five-mile radius – a statement that said “Shooting up pft around 4:30ish,” with a follow-up message that stated, “Y’all gone feel my pain.”
Informed of the threat by the Bowling Green Police Department, WKU Police then contacted YikYak with the threat information and was in turn provided with Crenshaw’s metadata, including the phone number connected to the user who made the threat. WKU’s Housing and Residence Life Division then connected the phone number to Crenshaw and advised police that he was living in Douglas Keen Hall, according to the arrest citation.
Police identified Crenshaw in the lobby of Douglas Keen Hall, the citation said. Crenshaw consented to searches of his person and his room in the residence hall, the citation reads.
No weapons were found.
It said Crenshaw admitted making the social media posts and “realized he made them in poor taste.” He has since been taken into police custody.
Students were notified of the threat via campus text messages, emails and social media posts.
“WKU Police are investigating an anonymous post on a social media channel. The post threatened a shooting event near Pearce Ford Tower at 4:30 today (Wednesday). A person of interest is in police custody,” the university tweeted Wednesday.
WKU said it would step up law enforcement presence in the area and “immediately add officers and increase patrol on the south end of campus.”
The university requests that anyone with direct knowledge of the threat, or anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior on campus, call the WKU Police Department at 270-745-2548.