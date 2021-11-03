A Barren County man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a shooting.
Randy Dewayne Tarry, 43, of Glasgow, was arrested by the Barren County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-degree assault and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
The shooting occurred at Tarry's residence on Talley Road, according to an arrest citation, which alleged that Tarry fired a round from a rifle at the victim that struck him in the face.
The victim, who is not named in the citation but is described as an acquaintance of Tarry's, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
Tarry told deputies that the gunshot victim had refused to leave his property and was walking toward him when the shooting occurred, the citation said.
Tarry also said the victim had his right hand in his pocket and he believed the man could have had a pistol in the pocket, the citation said.
Deputies found that the gunshot victim was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
According to the arrest citation, Tarry was the subject of an emergency protective order sought by a person who was present at his home at the time of the shooting.
Tarry is being held in Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow under a $250,000 cash bond.