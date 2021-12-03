A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday in connection with a robbery reported Wednesday at German American Bank.
Manuel Gustavo Quiros, 59, was arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.
Quiros is suspected of involvement in the robbery of the Campbell Lane branch of German American Bank, during which a man came into the business Wednesday afternoon, demanded money, implied he had a firearm and left the area on foot after taking an undisclosed sum.
Images from the incident posted on social media by the BGPD showed the suspect wearing a black leather jacket, gloves, a surgical mask, glasses and a dark cap.