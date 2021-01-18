City police arrested a Bowling Green man Monday suspected of involvement in a deadly shooting downtown.
Dederic J. Anderson, 29, was arrested on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old Tayveon Bibb, who was shot in the early morning hours of Jan. 10 in the 300 block of East Main Avenue.
Anderson was located in a residence on Pascoe Boulevard and was taken into custody without incident, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.
At the time of the shooting, BGPD officers were on a foot patrol behind the buildings in the 300 block of East Main when police heard shots coming from the front of one of the businesses around 1:40 a.m., Jan. 10.
Officers ran to the front and located Bibb on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives at the scene were interviewing witnesses and attempting to find and identify others who witnessed the shooting.
Anderson was booked into Warren County Regional Jail at 2:32 p.m. Monday, according to information on the jail's website.
No bond or court date has been set.
